The Florida Department of Transportation said the anticipated completion date of the $4.6 million project has been moved to spring 2020 and gave updates on all three phases of the U.S. 98 Widening Project.

DESTIN – Lane closures will continue on the U.S. Highway 98 Destin Improvement Project for at least another six months, according to a Monday email from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The project’s construction team said the closures, in both eastbound and westbound lanes from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road will still take place from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The closures are a necessity as workers continue paving operations, sidewalk and driveway replacement work, with completion of the project estimated to be spring 2020.

The $4.6 million project, which also includes bicycle lanes and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades to the heavily traveled 2.9-mile stretch, was still on schedule in late August to be completed by the end of 2019, according to the My US 98 Destin Facebook page.

FDOT District 3 spokeswoman Tanya Branton said via e-mail that the impact of weather needed to be taken into account, but that she would follow up with the construction team leaders to find out more on the delay.

Rainfall has been sparse in the region over the last few months, with just one day of rain from Sept. 1 through Oct. 13.

The FDOT also included updates on all three phases of its U.S. 98 widening project.

For Phase One, crews anticipate a traffic shift later this year on the stretch from Airport Road to Indian Bayou Trail, with eastbound and westbound lanes moved to the outside of the roadway in order to build new inside travel lanes, inside turn lanes and medians.

Construction on Phase One and Phase Two, which goes from Airport Road to Matthew Boulevard, is anticipated to be finished by spring 2020, when drivers will continue to use the two eastbound and westbound outside travel lanes and have access to new inside turn lanes and median openings.

By the end of 2019, travel lanes in Phase Three, from Kel-Wen Circle to the Okaloosa/Walton County line, will move to the north side of the roadway and onto the new westbound travel lanes as crews construct the new eastbound travel lanes.

Branton said the construction team does not anticipate lane closures on any of the phases in the coming months, with the current projected completion date set for summer 2021.