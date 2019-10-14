CRESTVIEW — The Crestview City Council will hold a special council meeting and a council workshop Oct. 14.

The special council meeting is 5 p.m. Oct. 14 in council chambers at 198 Wilson St N., Crestview. The workshop follows at 5:30 p.m. in the same location.

The agendas are as follows:

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

1. Call to order

2. Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance

3. Open Policy making and legislative session

4. Approve agenda

5. Special presentations:

5.1. Lt Daniel Austin presentation

6. Reports and presentations

7. Approval of minutes

8. Public hearings

8.1. First reading of Ordinance 1719 Brett Street for transmittal

9. Public opportunity on council propositions

10. Consent agenda

10.1. Approval of drainage easement with Okaloosa County School District

10.2. Approval of Library Coop Agreement with Okaloosa County

10.3. Approval of changes to meeting dates

10.4. Approval of proposed legislative funding initiatives

10.5. CDBG grant rescission

11. Resolutions

11.1. Resolution 20-01 City Government Week

12. Ordinances on second reading

12.1. Ordinance 1721 Cherry Brook annexation

13. Ordinances on first reading

13.1. Ordinance 1693 Cherry Brook rezoning

13.2. Ordinance 1720 Brett St. rezoning

13.3. Ordinance 1722 Cherry Brook Comprehensive Plan

14. Action items

15. Comments from the audience

16. Comments from the mayor and council

17. City Clerk report

18. Attorney update

19. City Manager report

19.1. City Government Week update

20. Adjournment

COUNCIL WORKSHOP

Chapter 6 -Alcoholic Beverages

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Open workshop

4. Approve agenda

5. Presentation from city staff

5.1. Staff presentation of Chapter 6 of the Code of Ordinance

6. Council discussion

7. Comments from the audience

8. Staff summary of discussion

9. Adjournment