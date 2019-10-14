CRESTVIEW — The Crestview City Council will hold a special council meeting and a council workshop Oct. 14.
The special council meeting is 5 p.m. Oct. 14 in council chambers at 198 Wilson St N., Crestview. The workshop follows at 5:30 p.m. in the same location.
The agendas are as follows:
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
1. Call to order
2. Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance
3. Open Policy making and legislative session
4. Approve agenda
5. Special presentations:
5.1. Lt Daniel Austin presentation
6. Reports and presentations
7. Approval of minutes
8. Public hearings
8.1. First reading of Ordinance 1719 Brett Street for transmittal
9. Public opportunity on council propositions
10. Consent agenda
10.1. Approval of drainage easement with Okaloosa County School District
10.2. Approval of Library Coop Agreement with Okaloosa County
10.3. Approval of changes to meeting dates
10.4. Approval of proposed legislative funding initiatives
10.5. CDBG grant rescission
11. Resolutions
11.1. Resolution 20-01 City Government Week
12. Ordinances on second reading
12.1. Ordinance 1721 Cherry Brook annexation
13. Ordinances on first reading
13.1. Ordinance 1693 Cherry Brook rezoning
13.2. Ordinance 1720 Brett St. rezoning
13.3. Ordinance 1722 Cherry Brook Comprehensive Plan
14. Action items
15. Comments from the audience
16. Comments from the mayor and council
17. City Clerk report
18. Attorney update
19. City Manager report
19.1. City Government Week update
20. Adjournment
COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Chapter 6 -Alcoholic Beverages
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Open workshop
4. Approve agenda
5. Presentation from city staff
5.1. Staff presentation of Chapter 6 of the Code of Ordinance
6. Council discussion
7. Comments from the audience
8. Staff summary of discussion
9. Adjournment