And then there were two.

The race to become Terrebonne Parish’s next sheriff became less crowded Saturday, but it's not over yet.

Because none of the seven candidates received more than 50% of the vote Saturday, the race will now head toward a runoff election. Republicans Blayne "Bubba" Bergeron and Tim Soignet will square off in the Nov. 16 runoff.

Both candidates hope to succeed Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, who announced in March he won’t seek his ninth term as sheriff when his term ends in June 2020.

Complete and unofficial results show Bergeron, a retired federal agent, led with 21% of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Soignet, a retired Marine, finished in a close second, also with 21 percent of the vote.

Bergeron led Soignet 5,996 votes to 5,920.

"It’s been very humbling to have that kind of support from people," Bergeron said early Sunday morning. "To meet the people in this parish by going door-to-door has enlightened me on how good the people are in this parish."

Bergeron said he lost about 30 pounds over the last several months with a grassroots door-to-door walking campaign.

"We’re not professional politicians," he said. "We didn’t know anything about politics whatsoever. We just went on instinct and the good lord guiding us. Everything worked out well, but we worked hard. The way we worked on the street is the way we’re going to work for the citizens of the parish."

Soignet said he also lost a lot of weight by walking countless miles on the campaign trail.

"I probably walked between 1,500 to 2,000 miles during this campaign," Soignet said. "There have been weekends where we’ve walked 10-12 miles just knocking on doors. Last night alone we walked about five miles. We didn’t leave any stone unturned. I always said the people have got to see you. That’s part of it. The people want to meet the candidate, not somebody dropping hangers on their doors."

Soignet said he is looking forward to the next phase of the election.

"I’m sure it’s going to be a nail-biter, but in the end I think we’ll prevail," he said. "I’m passionate about Terrebonne Parish. I know what I’m capable of giving this parish. The only way to do that is if I’m the sheriff. We’ve got to bring this community together, and it’s up to me to do it, and I know how to do it."

In third place was sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Terry Daigre, who had 17% of the vote.

Several candidates focused on the Sheriff's Office budget, school safety, the opioid epidemic and getting illegal drugs off the streets.

Mark Pitre, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, had 17%, and former deputy Mike Solet had 10%.

Jerri G. Smitko, the lone Democrat on the Terrebonne ballot, had 13%, and independent candidate Kyle Lirette had 1%.

A total 28,165 Terrebonne voters cast ballots.

Meanwhile in Lafourche, incumbent Craig Webre won an eighth term as sheriff after easily defeating his two opponents Saturday. Webre outpaced Nicholls State Police Chief Craig Jaccuzzo and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services agent Thomas Rodrigue with 68% of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Here are the unofficial parish results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office as of late Saturday.

Terrebonne: Bergeron had 5,996 votes (21%), Soignet had 5,920 votes (21%), Daigre got 4,923 votes (17%), Pitre received 4,752 votes (17%), Smitko had 3,668 votes (13%), Solet had 2,724 votes (10%) and Lirette received 182 votes (1%). The unofficial voter turnout was 44.6%.

Lafourche: Webre won with 18,857 votes (68%), defeating Jaccuzzo who got 5,771 (21%) and Rodrigue who received 3,218 votes (12%). Turnout was 47.6 percent.

