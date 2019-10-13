Orthopaedic Associates broke ground on their new Crestview location last week. The new office, located at 5300 S. Ferdon Blvd., will be the fourth location for the company. The doctors can provide treatment for orthopaedic injuries and conditions of the entire musculoskeletal system.

CRESTVIEW — Orthopaedic Associates broke ground on its new location last week.

The office, located at 5300 S. Ferdon Blvd. in Crestview, will be the fourth location for the company.

“It’s a good feeling when you can do something positive for the community and put up a first class facility,” said Orthopaedic Associates president and senior partner Dr. Theodore Macey.

The company has been serving patients from the Crestview area in its Niceville and Fort Walton Beach locations. Many of those patients began requesting that the company add an office in Crestview, Macey said.

He and the other senior partners agreed there was a need and began scouting locations.

At first the company was looking to rent an office space, but then the partners decided to build a new facility.

“This property met all of our needs,” Macey said. “It has a high and dry good location, and people can get to the office without getting bogged down by traffic. Plus, it's large enough to expand if necessary.”

The new 14,000-square-foot office is set to open next June.

The company has 13 doctors who rotate between the offices, including seven orthopedic doctors, two podiatrists, a neurologist, chiropractor, pain management doctor and an internal medicine doctor. The Crestview office will have three or four doctors on site at all times.

They can provide treatments that include replacement of arthritic joints of the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, ankle, foot and neck.

The office will also feature an X-ray and MRI machine, as well as provide on-site services such as chiropractic, neurology, pain management and sports medicine.

“Crestview is growing,” Macey said. “We want to be positioned to grow with it.”