Sunday marks 22 years since an unidentified gunman shot and killed Todd Jowers in the parking lot of a Tuscaloosa bar. Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit are seeking help in finally solving the crime.

Tuscaloosa authorities are seeking help in closing a murder case that has remained unsolved for more than two decades.

Sunday marks 22 years since an unidentified gunman shot and killed Todd Jowers in the parking lot of a Tuscaloosa bar.

Jowers, 32, was walking a woman to her car in the parking lot of the now-closed Classics Lounge on 37th Street, where he taught line dancing and sang karaoke.

He would have turned 55 in May.

“The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit regularly reviews and continues to investigate cases that have not been closed, or where no arrest has been made,” said Lt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. “We would like to release information concerning one of these cases in the hopes that someone will come forward with information to help solve the crime.”

It was about 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 13, 1997, when someone shot Jowers once in the head.

Investigators believe the shooter may have hidden in nearby bushes and later escaped through a wooded area behind the south part of the parking lot.

The woman was unable to describe the shooter, Kennedy said, and it’s believed that Jowers may have been robbed of cash earned at his other jobs as a carpenter and handyman.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690, the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.