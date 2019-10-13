A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Crestview at about 10:30 a.m. The Crestview Police Department is still looking for three suspects involved.

CRESTVIEW — A person is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen at an abandoned residence on Sunday.

According to an email from Andrew Schneider, spokesman for the Crestview Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Wilson Street at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The department is still on the hunt for three suspects involved in the incident, he said.

Information is limited, but two of the suspects were photographed and caught on video as they fled the area.

If anyone knows the people in the images, they are asked to contact Crestview PD at (850) 682-2055, or anonymously with the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-8477.