The B-57 Canberra Association held its final reunion this weekend in Fort Walton Beach, with trips to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field among the festivities. As part of its reunion, the association took steps to improve the static display of the B-57 Canberra at the Air Force Armament Museum.

EGLIN AFB — The lights may be fading on the B-57 Canberra Association, but one of the last acts of the group comprising aircrew of the English-designed, American-built U.S. Air Force bomber and reconnaissance aircraft was to make sure the B-57 on display at the Air Force Armament Museum remains in the spotlight.

As it fades into history, the association decided to use most of the few thousand dollars remaining in its treasury to purchase spotlights for the static B-57 display on the Armament Museum grounds, according to Tom Godbold, a local former B-57 pilot who coordinated this week's final reunion of the B-57 Canberra Association.

The story of the B-57 Canberra Association is, unfortunately, becoming all too familiar for the various groups of World War II, Korean War — and increasingly, Vietnam War — veterans who have striven to maintain contact in the intervening years.

"People are dying off," Godbold said unstintingly, noting that the B -57 Canberra Association's mailing list has drifted steadily downward, from 450 people, to 140 people, and even fewer now are able to make trips to reunions.

Speaking early last week, Godbold was expecting about 40 former Canberra aircrew members and their spouses to attend the association's final reunion.

Nonetheless, Godbold was looking forward to the event. "A couple of these guys, I haven's seen them in 45 years," he said.

The reunion, held Friday and Saturday, included visits to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field, and wrapped up Saturday evening with a banquet featuring speeches from local centenarian World War II veterans Sam Lombardo and John Beard, like Godbold a former B-57 pilot. Before the banquet, the group posed with the B-57 Canberra at the Armament Museum for its last official portrait.

The Canberra at the Armament Museum is familiar to many of the association members, including Godbold. "I've flown that aircraft many times," he said.

The B-57 was built initially by English Electric, with an American version built under license by the Glenn L. Martin Company. Initial U.S. plans had been for the Canberra to see action during the Korean War, but hostilities had effectively ceased by the time the American Canberra made its first flight in 1953. The aircraft was retired by the Air Force in 1983, but three Canberras still are flown by NASA for research purposes, Godbold said.

A number of B-57 Canberra Association members flew the B-57 in Vietnam, while others, like Godbold, were part of various Defense Systems Evaluation Squadrons, participating in air defense exercises and training missions. In fact, Godbold was the last person out the door of one of those squadrons, when it ceased operations in 1979.

All these years later, Godbold clearly still misses the B-57 Canberra, calling it "the best flying I've ever had in my whole career."

"It's a very honest airplane," he said.