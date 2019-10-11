Santa Rosa County's engineering department announced the $4 million Tiburon drainage project in Pace officially kicked off last week.

The project, which will be 11 acres in size and 17 feet deep, will be constructed south of Pace High School and north of the Pace Library off Pace Patriot Boulevad.

"I am excited to see this project begin because it will help protect homes in the Tiburon subdivision as well as the Floridatown area from flooding during future severe rainstorm events," said a county spokesperson.

The funding for this project was made possible through the Local Option Sales Tax.

On Feb. 5, 2018, the Board of County Commissioners recommended approval of an agreement for professional engineering services to Southern Site and Utility Design in the amount of $323,925, with Paul McLeod as the engineer of record.

The scope of services included land surveying, wetland delineation, geotechnical soils work, engineering design and analysis, construction plans and specifications, permitting, easement acquisition, public and board meetings, and bidding support services.

On July 22, the board recommended approval of the bid from Roberson Underground in the amount of $4,605,196.50.