A three-county drug ring was dismantled Wednesday, leading to the arrest of four men.

A drug ring supplying meth and heroin to three Northwest Florida counties was dismantled Wednesday at Pelican Beach Resort in Destin when narcotics officers and task force members served an arrest warrant and executed a search warrant at Sea Cabins in Miramar Beach.

That lead to the arrest of two drug dealers, according to a joint press release issued by the Walton and Okaloosa county sheriff's offices. The multi-agency effort resulted in multiple arrests along with the recovery of firearms, large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and cash.

Daniel “Ryan” Taylor, 38, of Fort Walton Beach and Purnell Jones, 43, of Birmingham, Alabama were arrested Wednesday. In addition, William Earl Deaund Moore, 37, also of Birmingham was arrested early on in the investigation. Willie Shontelle Matthews, 40, also of Birmingham, also faces charges.

Charges for all four include trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, weapons charges, and resisting arrest. Jones was also wanted out of Alabama for parole violation.

Throughout the investigation, case agents recovered more than 2,165 grams of heroin and approximately 341 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, and more than $55,000 in U.S. currency. The street value of heroin seized exceeded $270,000 and $14,600 in meth.