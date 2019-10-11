MILTON — The West Florida Baptist Academy Lady Conquerors defeated the Land O'Lakes Christian Eagles in straight sets at the Pensacola Christian College Eagles Volleyball Invitational tournament, 25-18 and 25-21.

The championship was a rematch from Pool A play competition, in which the Lady Conquerors defeated the Eagles 25-13 and 25-18. The Eagles earned a spot in the championship by defeating the first seed from Pool B, Franklin Road Christian School.

In Pool A play, the Lady Conquerors also defeated Victory Christian and Shenandoah Baptist Academy. In bracket play, WFBA defeated Santa Rosa Christian and Victory Baptist .

Earning All-Tournament Team selection was Janelle Riley and Allison Whiting, Whiting was also selected as the Tournament MVP.