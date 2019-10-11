Ever wish to experience time travel? Go back to another era and live there for a while? Maybe 15th century England or France? See the Cathedral of Notre Dame, or the bell ringer who gave his all to save the beautiful gypsy dancer?

“Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is a musical play with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by James Lapine. The musical is based on the 1996 Disney film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” which was inspired by the 1831 Victor Hugo novel of the same name.

In the earlier versions, the Cathedral of Notre Dame is the star of the show. Hugo wrote two chapters just describing it, and he notably set his novel in the 1400s, Notre Dame’s heyday. The story had been around as long as time, but in 1996 it gained renewed fame with Disney’s animated version, hailed as the debut of a new kind of animation — digital.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” tells the tale of Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of the cathedral, who becomes obsessed with the beautiful Esmeralda because she is kind to him after partiers make fun of his deformity. Their paths cross several times, each more poignant than the one before.

Would you like to see and hear how the story ends? You can — but I’m not going to tell you. You can see it at Wallace Hall this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is one very familiar face in the glorious cast, but I am not sure you’ll recognize it: Cody Carlton. Be sure and join your theater friends for the final performances of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” (And did I mention the beautiful music?”)

I don’t know enough words to express my gratitude to the firefighters, first responders and “helpers” from near and far in the “Great Attalla Fire.” To see what it looks like now and was before the fire, I sincerely say “thank you” and say with Winnie the Pooh, “Love isn’t what you SAY. Love is what you DO.”

Now, it’s fall; I have waited so long! Anne (of Green Gables) says she’s so glad that she lives in a world with Octobers. I love this month as she does; crisp October mornings, cool cozy sweaters, spicy coffees, long walks with leaves that crunch beneath shiny loafers and the hint of Christmas waiting around the corner.

But not yet — for autumn’s sake, wait until the carolers get their voices in tune. It’s not time; we must have our fall first! We must have a bonfire, a pep rally, a homecoming parade, a Veterans Day parade. We must ... have fall, ‘round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.