Here are upcoming Crestview Public Library-related events. The library's address is 1445 Commerce Drive.

RECURRING



POETRY OPEN MIC READING: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. Arrive at 6 p.m. for conversation and snacks. Poets and musicians may read, perform, improvise and play together. Free. Details: Esther Hurwitz, 682-4432.

ADULT COLORING THERAPY: 5-6 p.m. third Mondays for ages 18 or older. Hot tea, coloring pages, pencils and markers are provided.

CRESTVIEW WRITERS GROUP: 6-7:30 p.m. fourth Mondays, Crestview Public Library. www.cityofcrestview.org/library.php.

SCRABBLE CLUB: 11 a.m. Thursdays and 5 p.m. every third Monday. Registration is not required. Call 682-4432 for more information.

BEGINNER'S CHESS CLUB: 3:15-5 p.m. every first and third Thursday at the library. For ages 6 and up. Learn to play the game.

FAMILY HISTORY CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon every third Thursday features the basics and a question-and-answer discussion led by volunteer Cindy Barber. Contact dotdane99@gmail.com for information.

ESSENTIAL OILS 101: 6 p.m. every fourth Thursday and 2:30 p.m. every fourth Saturday learn about essential oils with volunteer consultant Lynisha Smith. Contact 758-6482 or YLBlessed1@gmail.com for more information.

TEEN TIME: 2-4 p.m. Fridays at the library for students in grades six through 12.

COFFEE & CRAFT: 10 a.m. second Saturdays, Crestview library. Call 682-4432 to reserve your spot.

BRIGHT FUTURES VOLUNTEER HOURS: for students in grades nine through 12 to use toward Bright Futures scholarships. Contact Youth Librarian Heather Nitzel, 682-4432, for details.