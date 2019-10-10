All Times CDT
AUTO RACING
11:55 p.m., Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session, (ESPN2)
7:55 a.m., Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session, (ESPNEWS)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m., 2011 South Carolina at Georgia, (replay, ESPNU)
10:30 a.m., 2015 Florida at LSU, (replay, ESPNU)
11 a.m., Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, (replay, SEC)
5 p.m., Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, (ESPNU)
7 p.m., Syracuse at North Carolina State, (ESPN)
8:15 p.m., Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State, (ESPNU)
GOLF
3 a.m., The Italian Open, (TGC)
7 a.m., The Italian Open, (TGC)
2 p.m., The Houston Open, (TGC)
3 a.m., The Italian Open, (TGC)
GYMNASTICS
9 a.m., FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany, (NBCSN)
6 p.m., FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany (taped, NBCSN)
8 p.m., FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany (taped, NBCSN)
HORSE RACING
Noon, Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., (FS2)
MLB PLAYOFFS
3 p.m., Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, (FS1)
7:30 p.m., Tampa Bay at Houston, (FS1)
NBA PRESEASON
6:30 a.m., Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai, (NBA)
9:30 p.m., Minnesota at Golden State, (NBA)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:20 p.m., NY Giants at New England, (FOX)
7:20 p.m., NY Giants at New England, (NFL)
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m., Washington at Nashville, (FSS)
SOCCER
1:30 p.m., Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, (ESPNEWS)
WNBA FINALS
7 p.m., Connecticut at Washington (if necessary), (ESPN2)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
4 p.m., Clemson at Louisville, (FSS)
5 p.m., Penn State at Indiana, (BTN)
6 p.m., Arkansas at Louisiana State, (SEC)
7 p.m., Ohio State at Purdue, (BTN)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)
6 p.m., “Tiger Talk,” (100.5 FM)
6:30 p.m., “Hey, Coach/The Nick Saban Show,” (95.3, 102.9, 100.9 FM)