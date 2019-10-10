The owner of Destin Coffee is expanding her business to include Roast'd Yoga Bar in Destin, which had its grand opening on Sept. 22.

DESTIN – She didn’t know it at the time, but when Allison Ragan first began practicing yoga 10 years ago she was adding the final piece to a mix of interests that would one day turn into her own business.

The other part of that mix was already in place, having grown up in northern Virginia, where her father owned his own coffee roasting business.

Today, she’s the owner of the new Roast’d Yoga Bar in Destin (806 Highway 98 East), which combines her two passions – yoga and coffee – and had its grand opening on Sept. 22.

“We’re really looking for that combination where your mind and body are working as one,” Ragan said. “After I became a certified yoga instructor and finished the training for that, we made the decision to merge the (coffee) and yoga together … it’s something that we really want to be authentic and let things grow organically.”

It’s also a natural fit for another business owned by Ragan, Destin Coffee, which opened in 2016 and is also sold at Roast’d.

Ragan works side-by-side with her sister, Theresa, at Roast’d and there’s a very specific, calming ambience that’s achieved the moment you walk in the door – visitors are welcomed to a café with lots of smooth, wooden surfaces. The café leads to a large studio for yoga classes and when the weather cools down, the back of the studio opens up to a large, grassy courtyard where classes will also be held.

“It’s actually like a dream because I love spending time with my family,” Theresa said. “Being with (Allison) is something I really enjoy, just like I enjoy yoga and the challenge of putting together a plant-based café … it’s been a lot of fun.”

Right now, Roast’d is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will likely expand to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by mid-October. The café serves and sells all plant-based products – the majority of which are locally sourced – including acai bowls with a variety of flavors.

Yoga classes run 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with five classes per day, including gentle flow, mindful flow, vinyasa and hot yoga. Visitors can pay by the class or buy three to five class packages or monthly packages for discounts.

“There are a huge variety of classes that hopefully fits the type of class you’re looking for along with the time you’re available,” Allison said. “We’re adding smoothies and some natural cold brews to the café in the next month or so, hopefully, and when fall really gets in the air we’ll also try to add some grain bowls to the café, with quinoa and veggies and stuff like that.”