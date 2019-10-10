The Andrews Institute is well known for its sports medicine and orthopedics.

The Andrews Institute opened a new clinic Sept. 30 in Fort Walton Beach to provide better access to the community, Chad McCammon, executive director of Orthopedics for the Andrews Institute, said.

The new Racetrack Road location is an offshoot of the current facility in Gulf Breeze. Andrews Institute attracts people from a wide geographical area and is renown for its sports medicine and orthopedics.

The new location is staffed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Anthony Brothers.

"I foresee things being very good as I've gotten very busy very quickly," Brothers said.

The new clinic features five exam rooms, diagnostic imaging capabilities and is centrally located between all of the school districts. While surgeries and MRIs require a visit to the Gulf Breeze facility or one of the hospitals, the clinic allows access for X-ray diagnostics and follow-up appointments, Brothers said. There is also a physical therapy office in the same building, but it is not associated with the Andrews Institute office.

Brothers said he shares his time outside the clinic performing surgeries and inside the clinic working with patients. He said he spends approximately two to three days a week in both areas. He is currently the only doctor on staff at the Fort Walton clinic.

He focuses on "sports medicine, orthopedic trauma, joint replacement and minor hand and wrist procedures," according to a pamphlet about Brothers. He also oversees all of the athletic teams in the Okaloosa and Walton County school districts. The institute provides athletic trainers to Okaloosa County and Walton County high schools as well. Brothers equates this to a college or professional level of sport-injury care.

He says working with the community as the reason he enjoys his job.

"They're all small towns that care about their people, he said. "It's fun to be kind of a hometown doc where you see the patients you take care of at church, at Publix, at CVS, at the restaurants ... I don't think that's common, especially in big towns."

Brothers said he also hopes for a possible expansion of the clinic as their outreach grows. Before the clinic was open, there was a lot of need for a facility in the area, Brothers said. He said a lot of his patients asked if there would be a facility here and then when it would open.

"The hope is that we will get plenty busy and outgrow the clinic and get into a bigger facility but we'll see how that goes," Brothers said. "We're happy to be here."