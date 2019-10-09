Worms in broccoli at North Carolina college prompt inquiry

WINGATE, N.C. — Students at a North Carolina university say their dining hall is serving them undercooked food and broccoli filled with worms. ►10/7◄

News outlets report several students at Wingate University complained about the dining hall food, prompting the Union County Health Department to investigate.

A report from the department says students complained about undercooked food and one student said she saw cafeteria staff drop a cheeseburger on the floor, pick it up and serve it to a student.

The department says a Sept. 5 investigation uncovered more worms in the broccoli, forcing the dining hall vendor, Aramark food service provider, to pull the vegetable.

WSOC-TV reports the university sent a letter to parents saying Aramark was making changes including additional washing of produce, increasing staff and hiring a new general manager.