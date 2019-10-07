OKALOOSA ISLAND — All women are invited to attend the Step One Automotive Women’s Expo on Oct. 26.

Numerous vendors of items from health to home, beauty and skincare, massage, fitness, fashion, finance and more will be on site.

The free annual expo is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Island by Hotel RL at 1500 Miracle Strip Parkway S.E. on Okaloosa Island.

Hundreds of dollars in prizes will be awarded, and the first 300 ladies in attendance will receive a goody bag courtesy of Thrive Wellness of Fort Walton Beach.

There will also be live music from Bryan Bludworth, a dance performance by The Ballet Conservatory and radio remotes with Z96, Coast 93.3, NASH FM 105.5, 99ROCK and News Talk 1260.

Call 850-243-2323 for more information about the Women’s Expo.