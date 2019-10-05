News Herald Staff Writer Collin Breaux spent the storm at Bay EOC. Later, when he returned to his apartment, he couldn't get the door opened because debris had clogged the lock.

For once, Bay County Commissioner Phillip Griffitts was the one breaking news to me.

I was sitting in the Bay County Emergency Operations Center in Southport when Griff told me The News Herald building on 11th Street was damaged. He mentioned seeing my colleagues look shell-shocked.

I was sent to the EOC during the storm to give continual updates from local officials there — the building was considered the “nerve center” for response efforts. My plan worked for a bit until the storm knocked out communications.

I had to borrow phones from random people to call my mom, who was worried about me. I slept in the same press conference room where we interviewed officials. I watched winds kick up from the entrance door window when Michael landed before the shutters came down.

Right after the storm, I left to see the devastation for myself and started reporting.

I went to check on my friend, Karim, who lives on the west end of the beach and was the first person I saw face-to-face outside the EOC. He was doing well and said his son, Alex, who I’m also friends with and was out running errands, would be mad he missed me.

I told Karim to pass along news of the alcohol curfew instituted at the time. He asked how, with internet and phones down, and laughed. I laughed too.

I drove down U.S. 98 to my home back in St. Andrews. I was preparing myself for anything and trying to imagine what it would look like. I imagined a post-apocalyptic movie.

When I got back to St. Andrews, I felt lost in my own area. Signs and other things I used as landmarks were gone. Trees were bent.

A tree blocked the intersection at 11th Street where I usually turn, so I had to park across the street and walk over the tree to get to my house.

For half an hour I stuck my key in the door and unsuccessfully tried to open it. Turns out, there was debris stuck in the keyhole.

A few days later I was able to get into my house after a neighbor gave me some WD-40 that I sprayed in the hole. Panama City Beach Councilman Geoff McConnell suggested the WD-40. I was never so happy to be back in my apartment, though the time without air conditioning was miserable.

Thankfully my house wasn’t damaged. The most that happened was a branch from the tree in my front yard knocked out a column on my front porch roof, which I got back in place with the help of Mormon volunteers later on. My heart goes out to everyone whose homes were damaged.

I crashed at a co-worker’s house, had to get water in jugs from St. Andrews Bay nearby to fill my toilet tank, survived off the kindness of strangers and caught up with Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave and Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond, usual sources, for interviews.

Hammond was in a truck working at the old Springfield City Hall, which was destroyed, while I found Musgrave at Parker City Hall. I jumped back into interviewing them to regain a sense of normalcy and appreciated them obliging me.

I saw The News Herald building and shocked colleagues in person. Later on I retrieved cherished memorabilia from my desk, including awards from veterans groups and a Daredevil figure my friend, Eli, gave me for my birthday.

Like everyone else, I endured long drives to the beach side to get gas since stations in town weren’t open.

Before that, I caught a ride into town with NPR reporter Joel Rose to go do interviews since I was on half a tank and hopped on WKGC broadcasts at the EOC to help with coverage.

Joel and I spoke to the pastor at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church, where the walls were torn out. That was my first post-Michael story. Thanks Joel, WKGC staff and the church.

I’m still here, pushing on. So are you. Congrats, strong survivors.