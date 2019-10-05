OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) " Juice-stained hands gripped BB guns for the first time.

"How do you hold it?" asked 11-year-old Devrionna Johnson. "Why are you leaning all the way down?"

"Like this," responded 10-year-old Ja'Klyee Colla, who thought she knew the answer but didn't. She was showing Devrionna how to hold her air-pump rifle by placing it on the table in front of her instead of in the crook of her shoulder, where it should have been.

The whole thing made camp counselor Ron Rideau laugh, and the St. Landry Parish corrections employee took the opportunity to train the girls on how to properly aim and shoot.

The experience is part of Kops and Kids Adventure Program, a free camp hosted by the St. Landry Sheriff's Office. The program hosted the third weekend camp in September. The program is a way to introduce children to nature and to create relationships with people in law enforcement.

The camp is held four times a year, twice for boys and twice for girls, during which a group of about 10 kids, ages 9 to 12, travel to stay overnight in 600 acres of woods between Opelousas and Washington.

What started as a single trailer on bare land now has grown 10 years later into several trailers to accommodate the children on the site.

"We kept adding on and on," said Debbie Savoy, a secretary who works in administration at the St. Landry sheriff's office and coordinates the camp program.

As the girls ran around playing freeze tag, Ricky Charles, another St. Landry sheriff's employee, stood behind a sizzling pan of bacon, cooking breakfast for the campers and adult volunteers.

Charles said he knows taking kids to a camp run by the sheriff's department isn't a foolproof plan. But trying is better than nothing.

"Get them interested in things that won't get them in trouble," he said.

The camp's slogan, "Kids That Hunt and Fish Don't Steal and Deal," comes from a popular 1980s bumper sticker. The sticker originally inspired the Louisiana State Police to start a program called Camp Win-a-Friend. And that morphed into Kops and Kids Adventure Program when former state troopers, Maj. Richard Williams and St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, started the program in 2009.

Thanks to donations and hunting club fees, the sheriff's department is able to provide the camp to children for free.

When not used for the camp, the grounds are the site of SWAT training, practice for state troopers, or skeet shooting by the local 4-H Club chapter.

Most of the kids who attend the camp are being introduced to nature and camping for the first time. Savoy said she loves being able to introduce new experiences to the kids, like a campfire. The girls will ask for a fire at night regardless of how hot it is, she said.

A lot of the campers are from the city, so being out of town even a few miles is like being in another world, Savoy said.

Fifth grader Raelin Lavigne is no stranger to nature. Even though the 10-year-old has been out to Chicot State Park with her family multiple times, the camp is still fun because she gets to hangout with other kids. The three-time camper shot a BB gun for the first time and said the camp should take them hunting next time as an extra activity.

Colla wishes the camp was longer than an overnight stay.

"I like that you get to bunk with your siblings," she said.

The fifth grader came to camp with her sister and two cousins, all of whom have attended once before.

"Last time we came here, it was like, 'Man, I don't feel like going home,'" she recalled. "I wish it was, like, a week that I slept here."

This year's two-day camp consisted of a boat ride, an hour-long wagon ride through the woods, board games, BB guns, burgers and more. In the past, campers have gone fishing, ridden horses, and pet baby alligators.

Before campers boarded the boat, they pointed out tadpoles in the shallows of Bayou Courtableau. During the ride the girls spotted blue herons, fish jumping out of the water and turtles leaping from log to water as the boat passed.

Homeowners waved and the girls waved back, eager smiles on their faces as they moved east along the bayou.

Toward the end, Charles pulled up to one of the man-made waterfalls so the girls could venture. Devrionna Johnson and her sister Kivonna paid close attention to the trees and mud before mentioning they had never walked through the woods before.

Later in the day, the kids were pulled in a wagon behind a tractor to experience the deep woods. Before the ride started, Charles gave the girls a bit of a scare, telling them snakes fall from trees, especially in the shaded area. The sound of the tractor scares the snakes, he said.

As the group took off in the wagon into the trees behind the camp, every girl's head was tilted up, looking for the looming snakes.

Savoy and other sheriff's employees take time with the children to talk about serious things too. At one point, the girl's brought up the topic of jailhouse tattoos and that led to a discussion about life in prison.

Savoy answered every question without pressing the issue. She explained that some people just live like that " in and out of jail. Savoy has worked for the jail for 13 years, and she said she has seen quite a few people come back.

"In order for you to change, you have to change people, places and things," she told the girls, "Three main things to remember."

Savoy said she enjoys being a part of the program because she knows how important it is to listen and care for the parish's youth. She can mentor and lend a helping hand, while also letting the kids enjoy camping, she said.

One camper brought up her poor grades, so Savoy quietly pulled her aside to talk about the topic with her. She hopes to offer a non-judgmental ear and advice, if they want to hear it.

"A lot of them will come and ask all kinds of questions," she said. "I don't push the issue, but if they ask me, I'll tell them."

