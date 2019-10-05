City staff held two planning meetings Monday night to discuss constructing a skate park and disc golf course. City manager Tim Bolduc asked for the help of residents in designing the projects. The disc golf course is scheduled to be completed in 2020, while the skate park timeline has not been determined.

CRESTVIEW — The city staff held planning meetings last week for a new disc golf course and skate park.

Some 15-20 people showed up to the two meetings at Casbah Coffee in Crestview. City manager Tim Bolduc said it was important to get residents involved in the process.

“The closer you can get to the people who use it, whatever it is, the better the final product is going to be,” Bolduc said.

The process to build a disc golf course came after a conversation between Bolduc and resident Micah Reese.

“I saw a post from Tim on a Facebook page asking if anyone was interested in disc golf,” Reese said. “I actually didn’t know that he was the city manager at the time.”

After the conversation, Bolduc began asking staffers for help to find a location and come up with a course design.

After checking out several sites, the decision was made to place the course around Northview Park in Countryview Estates off of PJ Adams Parkway. Bolduc said the park was the best location because of the changing elevations and the size of the land, which sits on about 30 acres.

“It’s been underutilized because it is a significant piece of land that is limited in what we can do with it,” Bolduc said. “I think it’s a good opportunity to keep people here on the weekends, but also it’s an opportunity for people to see Crestview that don’t normally see it.”

Bolduc explained during one of the meetings that the city had set aside $50,000 in next year’s budget for the project and expects the course to be completed in 2020.

The skate park will be built on a piece of property owned by the city on Brookmeade Drive.

The idea for a skate park came from Hub City Skate owner Josh Moen. When Bolduc found out about it, he jumped right in.

“It was his passion to get it done that got me fired up about it,” Bolduc said. “It’s an opportunity for us to connect with youth that’s not being connected with through some of our other sports. If we can provide good constructive outlets for them, I want to do that.”

The skate park will be about 30,000 square feet, which is bigger than Moen could have imagined and excites him.

“Skateboarding isn’t just a bunch of punks,” Moen said. “Everybody, it doesn’t matter who you are, when they go there, they’re there for one reason. It’s big for us.”

During the meeting, Bolduc asked for the help from local skaters to design the park. The final design will be approved in early 2020. The timetable for park completion will depend on funding.

While there isn’t money in the budget for the skate park, Crestview is looking for grants to help. Moen is also asking for donations from people who would like to have a hand in building the park.

If anyone would like to become a sponsor for either project, people can call Bolduc's office at 850-682-3812.