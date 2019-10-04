Woodlawn Baptist Church held a luncheon for first responders Tuesday afternoon. First responders were treated to barbecue, multiple sides and an assortment of desserts.

The main dish at the luncheon was barbecue with sides such as baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad. For dessert, first responders could choose between donuts and various puddings.

“We just wanted to let them know that our church is supportive and we care about them,” Associate Pastor of Education and Senior Adults, George Katzman, said.

The first responder luncheon started about five years ago when church member, Jay Terrell, asked what the church could do for local first responders. The church decided to start a no-strings attached annual luncheon.

“There’s no ceremony or anything, they can just come and eat as they please,” Katzman said. “It’s just such an honor to be able to do this for them.”

Each first responder made sure to thank the volunteers and church staff before sitting down to enjoy the homemade meal.