CRESTVIEW — Faculty at Riverside Elementary School joined the school’s walkers on their trek to school Wednesday morning.

Their efforts were part of National Walk to School Day. Various teachers joined Riverside Principal Melissa Kearley and Assistant Principal Lori Wagner and students for the ½ mile walk.

“You see the bus riders and car riders coming in every day,” Kearley said. “This is an opportunity to get to walk with our walkers and start our morning in their steps.”

Shoal River Principal Craig Miller, Okaloosa County School Board Member Tim Bryant and Superintendent Marcus Chambers also joined in on the walk.

“I think this is fantastic,” Chambers said. “Today is all about kids getting up and being active. I appreciate Mrs. Kearley and her team taking the initiative and leading this.”