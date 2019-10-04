Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to faith@crestviewbulletin.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible. Items run on a space-available basis.

UPCOMING



Valley Road to host Troy Burns Family concert

CRESTVIEW — A gospel concert featuring the Troy Burns Family from Bryson City, North Carolina, is 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Valley Road Baptist Church, 1018 Valley Road, Crestview.

The concert is free, but a love offering will be received. Church groups are welcome to attend. Call 850-682-4513 for details.

Shady Grove sets Homecoming

BAKER — Shady Grove Assembly of God Church will have its 99th annual Homecoming 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the church, 1189 Shady Grove Church Road, Baker.

The event includes special singing and guest speaker the Rev. Phillip Polk of Pace. Lunch will be in the fellowship hall at noon.

Call 537-2774 for details.

New Beginnings to host speaker series

CRESTVIEW — New Beginnings Church will host a different speaker each Sunday in October. Services being at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at the church, 412 James Lee Blvd. W., Crestview.

Speakers are, Jason Stokes, Oct. 6; Bill Jenkins of Crawfordville, Oct. 13; Garry Windstead of Ino Baptist Church, Oct. 20; and Chase Childs of Trinity Baptist, Geneva, Alabama, Oct. 27.

The church's 2th Homecoming is Oct. 20. Lunch will be served in teh fellowship ahll afteward.

Oct. 27 is Youth Sunday. A fall festival will also take place 5-7 that evening.

Contact the church, 850-689-2988, for details.

First Baptist Church of Milligan Homecoming

BAKER — First Baptist Church of Milligan will have its annual Homecoming service 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Baker Area Recreational Center, 5503 State Highway 4, Baker. It is at the center due to the church's recent fire.

Guest speaker is the Rev. Richard Maddox. A fellowship dinner is scheduled afterward. Bring a covered dish to share if you like.

RECURRING

AWANA PROGRAM: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Joy Fellowship, 5978 Old Bethel Road, Crestview. Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed is for 4-year-olds through fifth-graders. Call 682-6219 to register.

REFORMERS UNANIMOUS: 6 p.m. Fridays, Central Baptist Church, 951 Ferdon Blvd. S., Crestview. Faith-based recovery program for people with any addiction. Directed by Wendell Morgan. 682-5525.

RESTORATION AND RECOVERY MINISTRY: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. Weekly outreach ministry for healing, restoration, wellness and wholeness. For people who have struggles with addiction.

BREAD OF LIFE OUTREACH MINISTRY: Sign up and a brief ministry and prayers at 11 a.m. and box pick-up is 3 p.m.11 a.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. The church distributes boxes of once a month per person.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY: 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Church of New Covenant, 3191 New Ave. N., Crestview. Faith-based 12-step program for people seeking healing from things that keep them from living healthy balanced lifestyles.