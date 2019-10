Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue’s (NWFLGDR) lovable danes are back to take over Seville Square in downtown Pensacola on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the fourth annual DaneToberfest celebration and fundraising event.

This year’s festival theme is “Danes on Parade.” Around two-dozen adoptable Great Danes will be on site to greet festivalgoers — and happily receive treats and affection in return. The Dane parade will begin about noon.