LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A woman out for an early morning walk with her husband was attacked by an animal believed to be a bobcat.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez says the attack happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday near the couple’s apartment.

Gonzalez said the man told rescue crews the bobcat came out of the bushes and attacked his wife. The woman suffered injuries to her face and arms and her husband was injured while trying to help her. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions weren’t immediately available.