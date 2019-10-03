Daytona Beach police targeted “street-level drug dealers” during five-month operation. Guns, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and more were confiscated, along with nearly $3,500 in cash

DAYTONA BEACH — Forty-one suspects were identified during a five-month drug sting that zeroed in on street-level drug dealers who are accused of peddling cocaine, heroin and other drugs to willing buyers throughout the city, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri announced Wednesday.

Many of them have a long history of criminal activity and they refuse to change their behavior, Capri told the media.

“These are the same clowns who keep getting arrested and arrested and arrested and they think they’re untouchable,” he said. “Well, maybe some of these charges will stick today.”

As a result of the investigations, 27 arrest warrants were obtained by police and nine people were arrested during Wednesday’s “round-up” or were already in custody, said Messod Bendayan, a police spokesman.

Fourteen others, who were not identified Wednesday, are already in jail, according to police. That means a total of 23 people are behind bars while police still search for 18.

The sting was a result of “numerous complaints” made by residents who were seeing drug activity out in the open up and down the streets, Capri said. He added that it’s important for police to swoop in on even the low-level drug dealers because they disrupt residents’ quality of life the most.

“It’s the most visible,” Capri said of street-level drug dealing. “People see this in front of their houses. ... They see it in front of businesses and they get scared.”

Capri said the drug suspects aren’t part of any sophisticated drug operation and no one seems to be in charge.

“I don’t think any of them (is) smart enough to be a ringleader,” he said.

In all, seven stolen firearms are recovered during the operation, along with nearly $3,500 in cash, 21 grams of cocaine, 305 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of heroin, 21 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 30 grams of ecstasy, according to police.