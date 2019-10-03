A $900,000 Department of Defense Education Activity grant is funding a two-year program at Fort Walton Beach, Choctawhatchee and Crestview high schools aimed at increasing participation and performance in Advanced Placement math and science classes. The three schools were chosen, in part, on the basis of the numbers of students from military families.

NICEVILLE — A Department of Defense grant of $900,000 is funding a two-year STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) partnership aimed at boosting enrollment and performance in Advanced Placement math and science courses at Fort Walton Beach, Choctawhatchee and Crestview high schools.

The grant from the DoD Education Activity is going to the National Math + Science Initiative (NMSI), a Dallas, Texas-based nonprofit organization that, according to its website, works to "advance STEM education to ensure all students, especially those furthest from opportunity, thrive and reach their highest potential as problem solvers and lif​elong learners ... ."

The program began this summer with a nearly week-long NMSI training session for teachers from the three high schools, according to Stephanie Thetford, secondary math specialist for the Okaloosa County School District. A second, two-day training session is upcoming this fall, Thetford said.

"It's a lot of training," she said.

In addition to working with teachers, the NMSI's two-year College Readiness Program will provide three annual Saturday study sessions for AP students, along with other resources. The study sessions, which will begin within the next couple weeks, Thetford said, will be led by subject-matter experts who can help students in a number of ways, including by providing different perspectives on the AP course material.

As an incentive, students who pass the annual AP tests in math and science will receive a $100 gift card, according to Thetford.

The three high schools were chosen specifically by NMSI, based in part on the number of students in military families, Thetford said. Those students can face particular challenges in schooling as their families are transferred regularly from one duty location to another, Thetford explained.

Boosting participation and performance in AP courses carries a significant benefit for students, who can earn college credits for successfully completing the courses and passing the year-end exam, Thetford said. Additionally, boosting AP participation and performance can have positive implications for the reputation of the School District, she said.

A formal launch of the program is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the School District's administrative complex at 202 State Road 85 N. in Niceville. Speaking at the launch will be Okaloosa County Schools Superintendent Marcus Chambers; Col. Bryan Hogan, deputy commander of the 96th Mission Support Group at Eglin Air Force Base; and Col. William Hunter, commander of the 1st Special Operations Mission Support Group at Hurlburt Field. Ed Veiga, senior director of NMSI's DoD & Military Families Mission, also will speak.

A number of military families and students also will be on hand, according to a School District announcement.

NMSI has served more than 1,300 U.S. high schools to improve student access and achievement in STEM courses. Of those, 250 have had significant numbers of military-connected students.