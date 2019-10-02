PENSACOLA — An active-duty Air Force officer assigned to an Air Force training unit at Naval Air Station Pensacola has been arrested on two felony counts of possession of obscene material, according to a Tuesday news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

John Morgan, 29, a second lieutenant with the 12th Flying Training Wing’s 479th Student Squadron at NAS Pensacola, was arrested Monday by FDLE agents and taken to the Escambia County Jail. His arrest comes as the result of an investigation that began in August, after an FDLE agent "identified images and videos of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a residential computer on Klondike Road," according to the news release. Morgan is a resident of Klondike Road, according to jail records.

Images downloaded to the computer "depicted children under the age of 10," the news release noted.

According to the Escambia County Jail website, bond for Mrogan has been set at $30,000, but he remained in jail as of Thursday morning. A court date for Morgan is set for Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m, according to the jail website.

According to a statement from the 12th Flying Training Wing headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas, the charges against Morgan involve the sharing and transmission of photographs and videos of young children, and the investigation is ongoing.

"In keeping with good order and discipline, military personnel must exhibit high personal standards and behavior, and if service members are found in violation of military or civilian law they will be held accountable," Col. Mark Robinson, 12th Flying Training Wing commander, said in the statement.

The Office of the State Attorney for the 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

In its news release on Morgan's arrest, the FDLE provided a link to a website containing tips for keeping children safe while they are online. The Secure Florida website address is http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.