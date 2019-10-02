Tony Jerome Byrd, Jr. was indicted Tuesday on a first degree premeditated murder with a firearm charge. Byrd was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, GA on Aug. 30.

CRESTVIEW — The State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted Tony Jerome Byrd Jr. for first-degree premeditated murder.

Byrd's indictment stems from the July 8 killing of Tywon Caldwell Tatum in Crestview.

Witnesses said Byrd shot Tatum at close range during an argument. Byrd shot Tatum once in the chest and then fled.

Byrd has also been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine for selling 14.4 grams of the controlled substance to an undercover officer before the shooting. For that offense, he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of three years.

Byrd was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta on Aug. 30 and extradited to Florida, where he is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail on no bond. Byrd will enter a plea Tuesday.

According to Bill Bishop, chief assistant state attorney in Okaloosa County, first-degree murder cases only have two penalties in Florida: life in prison or the death penalty.

According to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors will determine within the next 30 days whether the law supports seeking the death penalty in Byrd’s case.

“For the state to obtain a death sentence there has to be certain aggravators, or circumstances, of the homicide that the state can try to establish,” Bishop said. “A committee of senior assistant state attorneys will evaluate the factors and circumstances on whether or not to seek death penalty.”

If the state seeks the death penalty, the penalty will only be enforced by a unanimous decision by the jury. Byrd's trial is tentatively set to begin Jan. 6.