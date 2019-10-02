SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leaders of Georgia's oldest city are considering new protections for historic relics unearthed by a development project. News outlets report officials in Savannah held a public meeting to discuss a possible archaeology ordinance. Savannah's downtown historic district has been protected by local laws since the 1970s. But the city has no legal protocols for recording or preserving artifacts from pottery shards to graves that can be found while excavating construction sites.

Savannah resident Gale Steves attended the meeting Thursday. She told WTOC-TV she hopes City Hall moves ahead with a proposal that gives Savannah "a chance to look at what's underneath before it gets buried again" during renovations and new development.