OKALOOSA COUNTY — Local beaches passed the latest round of water quality testing with flying colors.

None of the 11 sites tested for elevated bacterial levels were flagged, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa).

Samples are collected from March through the end of October. The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes.



No health advisories were issued for this sample period.