Antonio Domingo Mendez admitted to committing sexual acts on victim, but said he didn't know her age.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of sex offender probation for lewd or lascivious battery.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office, Antonio Domingo Mendez was sentenced by Walton County Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells. Mendez was also ordered to pay fines and court costs, have no contact with the victim and register as a sexual offender.

The release said Mendez was a family friend of the 13-year-old girl. While home alone with the victim, Mendez started to kiss and perform other acts on her. The girl told family members, who then took her to the Children's Advocacy Center.

The State Attorney's Office said Mendez admitted to the acts but denied knowing the victim's age.

The State Attorney's Office and the Walton County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.