FORT WALTON BEACH — Tonisha Crowell, a Fort Walton Beach woman sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for the murder of her newborn child, will not receive a new trial in the case.

The First Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Crowell’s appeal of her conviction, based on an argument that the trial court had abused its discretion by providing deficient jury instructions, had been denied.

Crowell was 29 in 2014 when she was arrested by law enforcement officers who had located her newborn in a garbage can. The infant had been shoved headfirst into a plastic bag shortly after birth and placed in the outdoor bin on a day when temperatures were hovering around 50 degrees, reports said.

The baby’s existence was confirmed by medical personnel who had treated a pregnant Crowell only two days before she arrived at the Emergency Room no longer carrying a child and seeking care for vaginal bleeding.

Investigators determined the newborn had been left alive outside for about four hours, a large chunk of which Crowell had spent at the hospital denying having given birth. The child died soon after being located, according to reports.

Attorneys representing Crowell in her appeal argued that the trial court, with Circuit Court Judge John Brown presiding, had erred by allowing the words “caging” and “torture” to be used in instructing the jury before it began deliberations. The appeals argument held that the terms were unsupported by the facts of the case and should have been stricken from the jury instructions.

The Appeals Court ruled that in the case of an infant, caging would not require confinement in a small, enclosed restrictive place, as Crowell’s lawyers argued.

“The infant could not be expected to free herself from life-threatening confinement in the trash bag, even if the enclosure wasn’t made of the sturdy materials cited by Ms. Crowell,” the ruling said.

The Appeals Court also ruled that the term torture used in the jury instructions could be defended based on the nature of the crime committed by Crowell.

“The evidence here indicated that the baby bled out, while being left for hours outside in the cold, after Ms. Crowell severed but did not clamp the umbilical cord … in the meantime Ms. Crowell played a cat and mouse game with hospital officials,” the judges ruled.

“With this evidence of extended suffering by the baby before death … the trial court did not abuse its discretion by including the torture theory in its felony murder instructions,” the Appeals Court said.