MILTON — Residents of Santa Rosa County will have an added bonus for the Halloween season with the addition of this year's Creeptown USA attraction being held at 7789 Parker Road in Milton.

Roxie Hart, owner and operator of the attraction, has been an avid fan of the holiday for years. Hart said she has always decorated the family's 26 acre property to the max for the trick or treaters. In 2016, she began putting on a Halloween-themed maze attraction that featured sculptures and robotics for the community. The first attraction, she said, was held at the Santa Rosa Fair Grounds and then moved to her family acreage the following year.

Each year, Hart said she tries to add a little more to her attraction to make it better, including making foam body and clay sculptures for the attraction by hand and adding new scenes from witches to aliens. This year she said she is adding even more things for people to enjoy.

"New this year is an all new fantasyland train ride with all new sets and characters," Hart said. "(We are also having) a new fantasyland costume emporium."

Hart said she is also adding new special effects and changing the design of the maze while also adding a new town to the attraction. She said she was very excited about this year because she will be having more volunteers than ever before.

Hart, who is a Vietnam Army Veteran, plans to give any proceeds she makes after she recoups her overhead to a charity that support veterans.

"Help support our veterans," she said. "Don't miss out on a chance to see this artist's newest monster creations and family friendly fun."

Creeptown USA will be open from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, 5 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, and 31. Parking will be $3 and tickets will be $10. Children 5 and under get in free.