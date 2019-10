The Okaloosa County Master Gardener Association will offer a free lecture on low maintenance landscaping from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Okaloosa County Extension Office, 3098 Airport Road in Crestview.

An author of four coastal gardening books, Marie Harrison will share techniques and photos of her new landscape.

Seating is limited for this seminar and reservations are required at 850-689-5850 or email achisholm@myokaloosa.com.