A project to install 10 right turn lanes on Alabama Highway 69 South has been delayed until spring 2020, state road officials said Monday.

Announced in January, the Alabama Department of Transportation was originally set to begin in September or later this fall on a $1.52 million project to add the turn lanes on both sides of Alabama Highway 69 where a lane expansion project was completed last year.

Brad Darden, preconstruction engineer for the ALDOT's West Central Region, told the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission during its monthly meeting that unforeseen utility relocation requirements have pushed the project back until next year.

This news did not sit well with state Rep. Rich Wingo, R-Tuscaloosa, a commission member, who said he wants the road improvement commission to have more of a say in the decisions that guide, incentivize or delay road projects.

“We’re letting one $150,000 utility relocation delay this whole project six months?” Wingo said, suggesting that the commission could have decided to proceed with the nine remaining turn lanes and complete the 10th once the utility work was complete.

David Kemp, another preconstruction engineer for the ALDOT's West Central Region, said doing this likely would increase the cost of the project, but Wingo said that should be a decision of the commission.

“We’re all on the same team, and it’s OK to banter back and forth,” Wingo said. “We all want a cheaper, better, faster product.”

Earlier this year, the commission unanimously approved a plan to add 10 right turn lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of Alabama Highway 69 to allow for the better flow of traffic in the area where additional travel lanes were added in May 2018. ALDOT completed the expansion of Alabama Highway 69 South to six lanes — three on each side — by converting the breakdown lanes on either side of the roadway to travel lanes between Skyland Boulevard and the northern intersection of Maxwell Loop Road.

While this $1.5 million project worked to improve traffic flow in the area, motorists have complained about the turn lanes that were lost in the renovation. Wingo said that he and other elected officials have been telling their constituents that the new turn lanes were coming this year.

Now, he has to inform them of the delay. But once the work begins, it’s expected to take about six months to complete.

The commission also approved $350,000 in additional funding for the project that improved the intersection at Bear Creek Cutoff Road and U.S. Highway 82.

This $3.7 million project across from the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. involved new paving, the installation of small concrete islands and two new traffic signals, but additional safety measures contributed to the additional expenses that also were questioned by Wingo.

“This will pay that project off in full and we’ll be done with that project,” Darden said.

And $3.061 million in reimbursement payments were awarded to the city of Tuscaloosa, which fronted the construction costs for the improvements at Hargrove Road and McFarland Boulevard.

“The project is complete,” said Tera Tubbs, executive director of the city of Tuscaloosa’s Infrastructure and Public Services. “We are working on close-out documents.”

This project, which added turn lanes and other improvements to McFarland Boulevard and Hargrove Road, began in summer 2018 and was substantially completed earlier this month.

It was identified as a project of need in the “Transforming Tuscaloosa” sales tax reformation legislation that was adopted by the Alabama Legislature in 2015. This act dedicated 10 percent of a newly-structured countywide sales tax allocation for road work and created the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission to guide that spending.

