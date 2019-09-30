Demario Davis wasn’t sure what the plan was for the pregame speech.

A week earlier at Seattle, with Drew Brees absent due to recent thumb surgery that has him sidelined for the next few weeks, Davis took over in the pregame huddle and gave the Saints a jolt of motivation.

But Brees was back in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday night against the Cowboys — at least in as far as physically being in the building — and Davis was unsure if he would want to reclaim his rightful stage.

It was Brees’ final call but Davis was ready to do whatever his team needed.

As it turned out, Brees did ask Davis to give the pregame speech on Sunday, setting the stage for a heart-stopping 12-10 Saints win that went down to a (failed) Dallas Hail Mary on the final play.

And while Davis’ words helped fill the Brees-shaped hole in the pregame ritual, it was Davis and the rest of the defense that stepped up to fill his place once the opening kick sailed.

For two weeks now the Saints defense and special teams came up big when the offense needed a hand. At Seattle it was a fumble and a punt returned for touchdowns. Against Dallas it was holding the formerly-undefeated Cowboys to 257 total yards and one touchdown while kicker Wil Lutz won the game with four field goals.

“Everybody has to pull their weight,” Davis said. “A big mentality of our team is 1-11. Everybody has to carry their own weight.”

While Davis said the mentality is for the defense to play well every week regardless of how the offense plays or if its superstar quarterback is on the field, it’s hard not to notice how they stepped up the past two weeks.

New Orleans forced two fumbles on Sunday, stripping the ball out the hands of running back Ezekiel Elliot on one crucial fourth down stop just before half and another a few minutes earlier when A.J. Klein punched it out of the hands of tight end Jason Witten. And it was Marcus Williams who came down with the game-clinching interception on the final play.

For a second it even looked like the Saints might have another defensive touchdown when they scooped up a fumble and returned it to the end zone, but it was later judged that Dak Prescott’s arm was moving forward after review.

But potentially the most astounding stat of all was keeping Elliot, one of the league’s best rushers, to a paltry 35 yards on 18 carries. However, he did provide the game’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard burst in the third quarter.

“We knew what we had to do,” defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “We have to be able to focus and limit Ezekiel Elliot. We knew that was the driving horse of their offense. I think we did just that. I think we got Dak off the spot a couple times. We came up with a big sack late. … When it comes down to it, we’ve got to create pressure when we can, we’ve got to come up big and we did just that in the fourth quarter.”

The big difference between this week and last week is that last week the Saints put up 33 points to beat Seattle, giving the defense a little breathing room. This time around no such courtesy would be given.

Running back Alvin Kamara was held to 69 yards on 13 carries. Teddy Bridgewater, making his third career start as a Saint, threw for 193 yards and was sacked five times. The Dallas defense also picked him off on New Orleans’ opening possession when Ted Ginn Jr. tipped a ball into the hands of Chidobe Awuzie.

The Saints reached the red zone only twice all night and both times resulted in Lutz sending one through the uprights.

Fortunately the defense made sure Dallas’ luck wasn’t any better.

“I thought the type of teams that we are playing, I didn’t expect it to be a high-scoring game,” coach Sean Payton said. “I probably felt like both offenses might have had the opportunity to score a little bit more, and yet it unfolded that way. I was really pleased with how we played defensively against a good offense.”