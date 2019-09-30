ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can be more dynamic and focused on your work than usual, but that doesn't mean you can't dream of bigger and better things. While you climb the ladder of success, look around for more imaginative options.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might happen upon a breakthrough idea that can help you raise your contentment levels. A flirtatious moment might give you a few second thoughts, but you may realize it's just friendly banter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It might be the words left unsaid that actually can help keep a relationship ticking for the present time. Concentrate on achieving a unity of purpose with common goals in mind. You can drill down on the details later.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you conduct a cozy chat with a companion, both of you might become more cheerful. Recognize that your partner's drive and determination might have concrete results in the business world, and be good with being your own best friend for a while.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your imagination can be boundless. You may want so many things that you can't settle on just one. Remember, some things might seem like a great idea until you get them home, and then they just take up space.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Inspiration can be found in even mundane things. Write down your ideas before they evaporate so that they are on hand when you need them. Be careful about details. Double-check to be sure you dot every "i" and cross every "t."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): What you see and what's best for you may not always match up. Don't think that getting something or being with someone is the ultimate answer. You may find challenge and satisfaction in teamwork.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some people might find your humor amusing, but others might be confused by your real meaning. Make an effort to be quite clear about what you say so that no one misunderstands your viewpoints.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be surprised to learn that even a rival values your opinion. Your imagination is supercharged, so it is a good day to think through plans and brainstorm ideas. However, wait for better timing to make key purchases.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let your interest in new innovations provide you with some assistance. You can quickly obtain what is needed to revitalize your work environment and have a great time doing it, too. Avoid new romantic entanglements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A brief flurry of excitement over an attractive acquisition might quickly fade. Keep your wallet in your pocket and save for a rainy day or for a truly needed acquisition. Focus on using sound business sense.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't voice wishful thinking when a discussion is meant to be centered on cut-and-dried facts. Focus your attention on the here-and-now reality. Take notes on your best ideas and review them later.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You can imagine what you want and make it a reality during the upcoming three to four weeks. For instance, you may have sudden clarity on a home project you've wanted to do and can get it done in no time flat. Creative thinking, however, won't help you make profitable business deals or smart purchases. Consider taking a vacation or arranging for a long weekend getaway in November, when you are primed for romance and eager for an escape. Your business sense is at a low point in late November and early December, so put moneymaking ideas and proposed financial changes on the back burner. Having fun with family and friends might be a priority in late December and January, when your confidence is at a high point. Wait until February, when both practical skills and perceptiveness are razor-sharp, to make crucial financial and business decisions.