Residents heard two explosions this morning in the Fort Walton Beach area

FORT WALTON BEACH — William Roberts said he and his co-workers felt more than heard “two really big, intense explosions” this morning while they worked on the third floor of an office building on Anchors Street, west of Mary Esther Cut-Off.

He said his wife told him from their home several miles north of the building that the explosions caused spices to fall off their rack. Roberts also said someone reported seeing two mushroom-shaped clouds to the north that dissipated quickly.

Eglin Air Force Base spokesman Andy Bourland attributed the blasts to tests conducted by the 96th Test Wing.

“The 96th Test Wing was conducting an airborne test mission releasing air to ground munitions on one of the Eglin western ranges today,” he said Thursday afternoon. “The mission took place between 8:30 and 10 this morning. It was on one of our normal ranges that we use for weapons testing.”

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received one call from someone asking about the explosions, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson said.

On a related note, the 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, requiring the closure of State Road 285. The road will not be closed for more than a 90-minute period during that time frame, but it may be closed several times, according to a news release from Team Eglin Public Affairs.

For more information and updates on road closures, go online to the Eglin Air Force Base website at www.eglin.af.mil.

According to an Air Force fact sheet outlining its mission, the 96th Test Wing "is the test and evaluation center for Air Force air-delivered weapons, navigation and guidance systems, command and control systems, and Air Force Special Operations Command systems."