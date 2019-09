A Santa Rosa County Grand Jury indicted John Travis Palmer for first degree premeditated murder Tuesday, according to a news release from the office of State Attorney Bill Eddins.

This charge originates from the March 26, 2015 murder of Stephen Rice. Rice was found deceased in his residence with a solitary gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

John Palmer is set for an arraignment on Oct. 3, 2019