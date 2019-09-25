On Sept. 20, an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy and a k9 tracked down a hit and run suspect who fled on foot in Destin.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release, 30-year-old Thomas Carter Jr. was arrested Sept. 20 after he allegedly stole a truck, caused a traffic crash with injuries in Destin and fled into a storage building.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies had to call off the original chase with Carter because he was driving recklessly. Shortly after, he hit another truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Benning Drive and injuring several people, one seriously.

Deputies found the stolen truck abandoned at a home on Lola Circle, the release said. They set up a perimeter in the area and called in an K-9 unit.

K-9 Axel and Deputy Johnathan Duenas tracked Carter to the second floor of a three-story storage building on Harbor Boulevard. After Carter refused to come out, deputies entered the building and apprehended him. He was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail.

Carter was charged with aggravating fleeing and eluding with serious bodily injury, hit and run involving serious bodily injury, three counts of hit and run with injury, three counts of hit and run involving property damage, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, felony violation of probation, grand theft of a vehicle and larceny.

The investigation is ongoing.