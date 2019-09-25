Health advisories have been issued for four Okaloosa County parks.

Liza Jackson Park, Marler Park, Lincoln Park and Rocky Bayou State Park tested positive for high levels of enteric bacteria.

The results were found during the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) weekly saltwater beach water quality monitoring.

The sampling program runs from March through October.

High levels of enterococci should be considered a risk to the bathing public, according to a press release from DOH-Okaloosa.