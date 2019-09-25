Alabama State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D) was arrested for domestic violence late Sunday night at The Inn on Destin Harbor.

DESTIN – Alabama State Representative Rolanda Hollis was arrested Sunday night on charges of domestic violence at The Inn on Destin Harbor, according to a report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement was called to the scene at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday after a witness reported seeing an incident of domestic violence involving Hollis and a male family member through the window of their hotel room.

Upon arrival to the room, the responding officer observed obvious signs of a disturbance, including broken glass on the floor. Both Hollis and the victim denied there had been a physical altercation. Hollis admitted she had thrown the glass on the floor during a verbal argument.

According to the witness statement, as the victim opened the door to the room, Hollis came off the sofa, approached the victim and shoved the victim, who was not blocking the door in any manner.

Hollis, a Democrat, was elected to Alabama House Seat 58 in a special election in March 2017. She was released from Okaloosa County Jail on a signature bond shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday and did not return an e-mail seeking comment on Wednesday afternoon.