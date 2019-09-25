FORT WALTON BEACH — A 48-year sentence handed down against Air Force veteran Aaron Wanless on multiple aggravated assault charges more than two years ago was reduced to 28 years as a result of Wednesday proceedings in front of Okaloosa County Circuit Judge William Stone.

The 20-year reduction in Wanless' 2017 sentence for a 2015 incident in which he fired a gun in the direction of Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies and threatened his father with a knife comes in the wake of a May decision by the First District Court of Appeal regarding the application of the state's now-repealed "10-20-Life" law governing gun-involved crimes.

The law, repealed in 2016, but in force at the time of Wanless' offenses, had mandated a 10-year sentence for crimes in which a gun was displayed, a 20-year sentence for crimes in which a gun was used, and 25 years or more for crimes in which someone was wounded.

At the time of the 2015 incident, Wanless was under treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses at the local Department of Veterans Affairs, but his case went through the regular court system rather that through the local Veterans Court designed to consider the special circumstances of some veterans charged with crimes.

Wanless was sentenced on five felony charges in the case, with some of the sentences slated to run consecutively, one after the other, rather than concurrently, with one sentence term covering multiple counts. After Wednesday's hearing, sentences handed down for some of the charges will run concurrently, thus reducing the time that Wanless will stay in prison.

"It's better than nothing," said Wanless' father, David, outside the courtroom minutes after seeing his son brought into court in an orange prison uniform and shackles.

David Wanless said he had not wanted prosecutors to charge his son for threatening him with the knife in the 2015 incident, but prosecutors proceeded with an aggravated assault charge.

Wanless' wife, Angela, attended the hearing with the couple's two sons, 12-year-old Ashton and 6-year-old Andrew. She said after the hearing that the reduction of her husband's sentence was a welcome development, but that she will continue to work through the courts to get additional sentence reductions.

"We're going to celebrate this," Angela Wanless said in a brief interview outside the courtroom.

"It (her husband's sentence) went from 48 years down to 28 years," she added. That reduction, she noted hopefully, will mean that her husband will get the chance to be with any grandchildren he may have.

But for the more immediate future, Angela Wanless said possibilities for ongoing legal action include an appeal of Wednesday's ruling, a separate motion for a reduction of her husband's sentence, or possibly a request to Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider clemency — a full or conditional pardon, or commutation of Aaron Wanless' newly reduced sentence.

"We're not going to give up on him," said Lluvia Melendez, Aaron Wanless' sister. "There is some disappointment for the family" in connection with the results of Wednesday's hearing.