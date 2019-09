The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is working to locate 16-year-old Angel Houston-Foley.

She was reported missing on September 21 at her home on Union Street in the Fort Walton Beach area. Her height is 5-feet, 2-inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact OCSO at 850-651-7400 or use Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or the P3 Tips Mobile application.