PRIZE DONATIONS NEEDED: The Crestview Police Department Community Services Division accepts prize donations for the games night it has with special needs teens and adults in Crestview. Donations of bottled water, soft drinks and snacks are also welcome. Take donations to the CPD, Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

ENERGY ASSISTANCE AND SERVICES FOR LOW-INCOME FAMILIES: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Tri-County Community Council, 290 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. 306-1134.

CRESTVIEW SOUP KITCHEN NEEDS VOLUNTEERS: Serves Mondays through Saturdays. To volunteer at Central Baptist Church, call 682-5525; Our Savior Lutheran Church, 682-3154; LifePoint Church, 682-3518; Community of Christ, 682-7474; First Presbyterian Church, 682-2835; or First United Methodist Church, 682-2018.

SUPPORT CIRCLE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVORS: Meetings take place as follows.

5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Shelter House, 120 Woodruff Ave., Suite A, Crestview. This is a Shelter House survivor-led support group. Walk-ins are welcome. 683-0845.6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Shelter House, 16 Ferry Road SE, Fort Walton Beach. A Shelter House survivor-led support group. Walk-ins are welcome. 243-1201.noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Shelter House, 3590 U.S. Highway 331 S., Suite 102, DeFuniak Springs. A Shelter House survivor-led support group. Walk-ins are welcome. 362-7190.

FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays of the month at 247 S. Booker St., Crestview. Free items include shoes and other accessories. Presented by Concerned Citizens of Crestview. Details: 689-1582 or 428-6997.

EMPLOY FLORIDA WORKSHOPS: 9-11 a.m. fourth Thursdays of the month at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 409 Racetrack Road, Fort Walton Beach. Learn to conduct job searches on the state system, create a resume, access labor market data for wage, job experience and education requirements for a specific occupation. Learn about Training Grant opportunities, online training courses, and the organization's virtual recruiter.

COLLEGE OFFERS ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT: A Florida State University program that offers relief – free of charge – to distressed African-Americans who provide care to a loved one with dementia. It uses trained lay pastoral-care facilitators and is recruiting caregivers in North and Central Florida. ACTS 2 (African-American Alzheimer’s Caregiver Training and Support) won a $20,000 award as well. Caregivers participate in a 12-session, telephone-based skills-building and support program covering topics such as relaxation, effective thinking and problem-solving skills. Call 866-778-2724 toll free, 850-274-4945, or go to www.ACTS2Project.org for details.

SHINE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, a Department of Elder Affairs program, seeks volunteers to help elderly residents answer Medicare questions and resolve problems, help them make informed choices about their health insurance, save money on prescription medications and learn about their eligibility for helpful programs. There is no charge for seniors to use the program. Bilingual volunteers are also encouraged to call. Dial 1-800-963-5337 for details.

EMERALD COAST HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS WANTED: ECH provides compassionate care through a team of professional staff members and volunteers. Volunteers are thoroughly trained and provided ongoing education. They can serve in a variety of areas from administrative help to offering support to a hospice patient through visits or weekly phone calls. Just a few hours a month makes an impact. Details: Ann O'Connor, 689- 0300.

SENIORS VS. CRIME VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Seniors vs. Crime's Crestview office, which assists senior citizens whom someone scammed or took advantage of, needs help. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 296 S. Ferdon Blvd., Suite 8. To volunteer, contact Office Manager Joe Loria, 306-3176, or Region 5 Deputy Director JB Whitten, 813-489-5657. Contact 800-203-3099, see www.seniorsvscrime.com, or email crestview@svcproject.org for more information.

REPORT ELDERS ABUSE: Call the Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-96-ABUSE (800-962-2873) if you suspect elderly friends and neighbors are being abused. Many elders may suffer from financial exploitation, neglect or physical or emotional abuse, often caused by family members. The NFAAA is a private, non-profit agency supported by the federal Older Americans Act and the State of Florida General Revenue Fund through the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. Gwen Rhodes, 494-7100 or rhodesg@nwflaaa.org

UWF ACADEMIC ADVISING: The University of West Florida offers assistance with admissions, academic and degree advising and registration in Crestview. Contact Deborah Cluff, 863-6550, to schedule an appointment for first Thursdays at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1446 Commerce Drive.

HOMELESS ASSISTANCE: Need help? Contact the Okaloosa Walton Homeless Continuum of Care, 409-3070, www.okaloosawaltonhomeless.org; Opportunity Inc., 659-3190; or Helping Hands of Crestview, 850-634-6036.

WOMEN AND FAMILY INTERVENTION SERVICES AND EDUCATION: a Crestview-based Community Drug and Alcohol Council program that helps pregnant women with substance abuse. 689-4024.

CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE: Eligible low-income families can receive financial assistance through the Early Learning Coalition of Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Apply at www.elc-ow.org. Hover over "Services" and click "School Readiness" to register.

FREE MEDICARE COUNSELING: By appointment, Crestview Public Library and Elder Services of Okaloosa County, in Crestview, 494-7101 or 1-866-531-8011.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: Nonprofit seeks Crestview area lots for families needing housing. 758-0779 or 315-0025.

VA VETERANS CRISIS LINE: Veterans in crisis, their families and friends can call 800-273-TALK (8255), and press 1 to talk with qualified, caring VA responders. Confidential. www.veteranscrisisline.net.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA NEEDS MENTORS: Adult volunteers spend two hours weekly mentoring children. Pairs go to the library, museum, park or beach, hike, roller-skate or play sports. 664-5437.

VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATIONS ACTIVE IN DISASTERS: Group needs people to work in the Emergency Operations Center assisting county personnel. Contact: Yvonne Earle, 863-1530, extension 230.

FREE HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD WASTE DROPOFF: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, Okaloosa County Recycling Office, 80 Ready Ave., Fort Walton Beach. Okaloosa residents may drop off paints, pesticides, pool chemicals, used oil, gas, antifreeze, computers, televisions, fluorescent lamps, car batteries, rechargeable batteries, cleaners, solvents, aerosols and printers.

MUSEUM SEEKS VOLUNTEERS: Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida seeks friendly, reliable volunteers to greet guests and answer phones in its gift shop 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 678-2615, stop by 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso, or email info@heritage-museum.org.

CARS NEEDED: Opportunity Inc. accepts donations of cars, boats and other vehicles to support Opportunity Place, an emergency shelter for families. Shelley Poirrier, 409-3070 or shelley@okaloosawaltonhomeless.org.

SHELTER HOUSE FINANCIAL SUPPORT: It costs just more than $100 a day to shelter a domestic violence victim. Every little bit helps. 683-0845.

DRIVE VETERANS: Help veterans attend appointments at the VA Outpatient Clinic in Pensacola two days a month. Veterans Service Office, 689-5922.

LAKEVIEW CENTER'S FAMILIES FIRST NETWORK NEEDS BEDS: Donations wanted for local children in protective services. Cribs and beds for children must be in good condition. 833-3840.

COLD SHELTERS: The following Crestview shelters open at 6 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. when temperatures are 40 degrees or below.

Sunday: Lifepoint Church, 400 Ferdon Blvd. S, 682-3518.Tuesday and Wednesday: Community of Christ, 398 First Ave. W., 682-7474. Hosted by Joy Fellowship.Friday: The Full Gospel Restoration Full Gospel Church, 383 Texas Parkway, 682-6029.