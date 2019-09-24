CRESTVIEW — Vision Baptist Church will have a celebration before its first church service this week.

The celebration is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 28 at 3191 Newman Ave., Crestview. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Saturday event includes a free meal of barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies and a drink while supplies last. The event includes a bounce house for the kids, games for all ages, cakewalks, snowcones and door prizes.

A grand prize will be presented Sunday morning during the 11 a.m. church service.

Visit www.visionbcfl.com or the church Facebook page at visionbcfl for more information.