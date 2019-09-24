CRESTVIEW — Sensei Brannon “Mak” Remaklus, owner of Atlas Martial Arts gym in Crestview, will speak on the topic of bullying with a real-world application and understanding of what bullying is (and is not).

The free Family Library Time program is open to the first 30 kids ages 4 to 17 at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Crestview library, 1445 Commerce Drive. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. and will last about an hour.

Remaklus uses a coaching approach with a high prioritization on autonomy, responsibility, self-discipline and character building. His intervention technique acknowledges everyone’s personal role of responsibility.

Following this discussion, there will be a demonstration by current students and then some brief sample instruction with interaction. Finally, participants will get to make their own finger puppet ninja to take home.

Heather Nitzel is the Crestview Public Library's youth services librarian.