STUDENT NEWS

Troy University

Troy University is proud to recognize Jordan Locke of Crestview as a new member of the "Sound of the South" Marching Band who joined during the Fall 2019 semester.

Valdosta State University

Valdosta State University Announces 2019-2020 Scholarship Recipients including Sydney Diven of Crestview, awarded the Dorothy Cobb Levy Scholarship.

University of Alabama

Hailey Lukehart of Crestview was named to the The University of Alabama Dean's List.