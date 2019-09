CRESTVIEW — The American Legion Post 75 Auxilliary will host a '50s-style sock hop next month. It will feature UR12 Karaoke with Glenn Rhyne, contests and prizes for the best costume, hula hooping, the Twist, and more.

The event starts 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the post, 898 James Lee Blvd. E, Crestview.

A 50/50 drawing and raffle will be held, and food will be available from Arnold's Café within the legion hall, staffed by the Sons of the American Legion.